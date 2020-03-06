|
Joseph J. Rys
East Rutherford - Joseph J. Rys, 71, of East Rutherford for 15 years and formerly of Wallington, passed away on March 5, 2020. Prior to retiring in 2000, he was a police officer in the borough of Wallington for 28 years. Joseph was a member and Past President of the P.B.A. 321 and an Exempt Fireman. Beloved husband of Arlene M. (nee Dishuk) Rys. Loving father of Jodi Mancino, Barbara Mayerchak, Lorri Izzo and husband Mark, Michele Phillips and husband Brian, Kelly Rogers and husband Don, Dana Nitto and husband Brian, Michael Rys and fiancée Brooke, Ashley Rys and the late Lisa Rys and loving step father of Kurt Dechert, Peter Dechert and wife Stacie and Bonnie Felten and husband Kevin. Cherished grandfather of 26 grandchildren. Dear brother of Edward Rys and wife Nancy and the late Joetta Certosimo. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Wallington at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , .