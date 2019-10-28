|
Joseph J. Skorupka
Wallington - Joseph J. Skorupka, 73, a lifelong resident of Wallington, NJ passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Joseph owned Mizdol's Tavern in Wallington for over 25 years and worked for Bergen County Special Services for 18 years. After retiring in 2016, he worked part-time for Precision Electric Motors in Clifton for 2 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Assumption R.C. Church in Passaic and Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. He was a graduate of Pope Pius XII in Passaic and was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol in Passaic and Hillside S.A.C. in Wallington. Joe was Wallington High School Soccer's #1 fan. He was also a passionate Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Arkansas Razorback football fan and his favorite pastime was spending time with his cherished grandchildren for sporting and other activities. Joseph was the devoted father of Jason Skorupka and his wife, Annemarie and their children Jack, Andrew and Brayden of Lincroft, NJ and Jody Skorupka and her husband, Peter Zielonka, and their children Nicholas, Alexander, and Anna of Wallington, NJ. Dear brother of Albert Skorupka and his wife Patti, of Pittsburgh, PA, Stephen Skorupka, of Stockholm, NJ, George Skorupka and his wife, Nancy, of Sparta, NJ, Carol E. Shaw, of Wallington, NJ and Jane Niven of Verona, NJ. He will be sorely missed by many loving cousins, nephews and nieces. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Lillian Skorupka of Wallington, NJ. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday from 3-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 9 AM on Thursday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. A private cremation will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory in Paterson. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.