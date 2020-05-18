Joseph J. Svec
Clifton - Heaven gained a new handyman after Joseph J Svec passed away on May 16, 2020 from complications associated with the Coronavirus. He was born August 15, 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Clifton, NJ where he and his wife Elaine raised a big, loud, happy family in the Maple Valley section of Clifton. Joe recently moved to Cedar Crest Senior Living in Pompton Plains where he lived for 3 years.
Joe grew up in the Athenia section of Clifton and after high school served on the USS Tench, a navy submarine, during the Korean War. He worked at Western Electric/AT&T for 40 years until his retirement in 1997. With a little cussing and effort, Joe could fix almost anything: cars, electrical issues, plumbing, and appliances. In fact, he built the family's first color TV in the 1970's.
Joe was a wonderful husband and father, raising 5 (mostly good) children with his wife Elaine of almost 60 years. Joe and Elaine were especially caring of their youngest son Joseph. They were very active in young Joseph's education at Clifton's C.P. Center, his Boy Scout Troop, Group Home and the Special Olympics.
Joe is predeceased by his wife Elaine and youngest son Joseph, his brother Andrew, and sisters Emily (Adzima) and Marge (Grifo). Joe is survived by his four children: Kevin, Joanne (Milot), John, and Lisa (Melo), eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his other sister Betty Daniels a resident of Roseland, NJ. He tirelessly took care of his family and will be missed greatly.
Arrangements private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
