Joseph James Lehman
Fair Lawn - Joseph James Lehman, 66, of Fair Lawn, formerly of Fort Lee, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. Beloved husband of 39 years to Joan (nee Schopf). Devoted father to Daniel (wife Michelle) and Patrick. Dear brother of Kathy Martini and Eddie (wife Lisa) Lehman. Joseph will be missed by his furry canine companion Lola, as well as his many nieces and nephews.
Joseph proudly served in the National Guard. He retired, after 32 years, from Verizon, but continued to work part-time at Ashley Farms and Galaxy Gardens. He was an avid gardener, loyal Yankees fan, and had a passion for cars and music. Joseph had an unforgettable impact on so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Anne's R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne's Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Shelter, 2 Shelter Ln, Oakland, NJ 07436.
