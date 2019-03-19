|
Joseph James Voto
Dumont - Joseph James Voto of Manchester Center, Vermont and previously of Dumont, New Jersey, has sadly passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dumont, NJ on August 28th, 1939 to Giuseppe and Pasqualina (Ricci) Voto, Joseph was a devoted husband, adored father and grandfather, and beloved friend. He married his high school sweetheart, served his country, owned his own businesses, and mentored countless people along the way. When he wasn't serving up coffee at Grant Sweet Shop, running up and down the halls of the Toll Road Motor Inn, or talking about the latest catch available at the Earth and Sea fish market, he was painting, whipping up your meal of choice, or singing along to his favorite records. Joey, as he has come to be known by many, lived a beautiful, full life surrounded by so many dear friends, neighbors, and his extended family. He will always be remembered for his laugh, his heart, his generosity, his quick wit, and his sense of humor. His ability to make a song out of any situation was uncanny - and he never had to worry about forgetting the words because he'd make up his own. He is survived by his son Joseph and his fiance Brenda Shute, his daughter Carianne and her husband Todd Wilkens, and his four grandchildren Joey, Troy, Krista, and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother Stephen, his sisters Mary and Rose, and the many others who knew his love, friendship, and hospitality. He is preceded in death by his best friend and wife of 45 years Marta (Ramos), his brother Stanley, and his sister Antoinette. Joey was always a giver. In lieu of any services or flowers, he would love for everyone to pay it forward in his name and give to or a person in need, be it a college student, a girl scout, or a senior citizen. He would love to see his passion for being a mentor, a helping hand, and a stabilizing force for so many people carry on in his absence. Joe will be forever missed. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.