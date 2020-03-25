Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
Beth El Cemetery
735 Forest Ave
Paramus, NJ
Paramus - Joseph Jay Goldman, age 89, a 56 year resident of Paramus, NJ passed away on Monday March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Renee Goldman for 65 years. Devoted father of Sandra Goldman, Alan Goldman, and Yubelky Ramos. Proud grandfather of Brianna, Michael, Randi, and Bailey. Prior to his retirement Joseph was a film/special effects editor for the division of Columbia Pictures in New York City. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War serving in the medic transport, and was a member of the Free Sons of Israel in Bergen County. A private graveside service for family only will be held on Monday March 30, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Joseph Jay Goldman may be made to , michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
