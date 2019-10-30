Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCorry Brothers Funeral Home
780 Anderson Ave
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Joseph Jerome Mazzocchi


1946 - 2019
Joseph Jerome Mazzocchi Obituary
Joseph Jerome Mazzocchi

Bogota - Joseph Jerome Mazzocchi - 73 of Bogota, NJ and Cape Coral, FL on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in 1946 to the late Joseph "George" and Angela Mazzocchi in Hoboken, NJ "Papa Joe" lived his growing years in Cliffside Park. He was a graduate of Epiphany Catholic School and it was here where he me his beloved wife JoAnn at a CYO dance. He was also a graduate of Cliffside Park High School. Joe was a proud Army veteran serving in Korea where he worked with tanks and other military vehicles. As a youngster he started working in the family business operating the penny arcades and skee ball machines at Palisade Amusement Park. Here he honed his skills as a pinball machine mechanic. He also worked some summers in Point Pleasant Beach at Little Joe's Arcade. It was at the shore where he began to enjoy fishing. After the amusement park closed he worked for J. Fletcher Creamer and Son for almost 40 years. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 0128, and Teamsters Local 560 where he transported heavy construction equipment and was well respected for his work ethic and high safety standards. He was a great cook and no one made a better meat sauce. His last years were spent wintering in Cape Coral, FL. Joe was predeceased by his wife JoAnn (nee Brannick) of 42 years whom he loved and adored. His love for his family was unparalleled, and his care for the less fortunate was humbling. Also known as a fierce debater, his love and zest for life will be missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his daughter Joely Wrenn (Dr. George Ferrone) and his son Joseph J. Mazzocchi Jr. (Matthew Mosca), two grandchildren Julia and Sean Wrenn. Please keep his grandchildren in your thoughts and prayers. Also surviving are six sisters and many In-Laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave Cliffside Park, NJ on Friday November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9.
