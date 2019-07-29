Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
369 High Mountain Road
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Joseph Jezequel


1927 - 2019
Joseph Jezequel Obituary
Joseph Jezequel

Ramsey - Joseph Jezequel, age 92, of Ramsey, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Gourin, France, Joseph immigrated to the U.S. settling in New York City and later Lodi. He then moved around the U.S. and became a resident of Ramsey in 2016. Joseph had been a manager for Atlantic Brick Corporation in Saddle Brook and later found his calling as a missionary for Wycliffe Bible Translators where he served as facility manager. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Garippa) Jezequel (1984) and later became the husband of the late Phyllis (nee Meines) (2013). Loving father of David Bruce Jezequel and his wife Dr. Joanne Jezequel of Kennesaw, GA, Kevin Jezequel and his wife Roberta of North Haledon, and Scott Jezequel and his wife Lesa of Ramsey. Grandfather of Joseph "Joey" Jezequel, Kaitin Jezequel, Zakary Jezequel, Dr. Jonathan Jezequel and his wife Dr. Jennifer Jezequel, Keren McKinney and her husband Michael, Dr. Joel Jezequel and his wife Lauren, Kasia Fundora and her husband Christopher, Mary Fischer and her husband Sean, Joshua Jezequel, and Scottie Jezequel. Great grandfather of Reese, Liv, Tessa, Lyla, Brendan, Timmy, and Kaia. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, August 1, 2019, meeting at the Grace Bible Church 369 High Mountain Road, North Haledon. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 8:00pm on Wednesday at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Love In Action International Ministries, https://www.liaim.com/ (Love In Action 210 East Plank Road Ste 6, Altoona, PA 16602. (www.browningforshay.com)
