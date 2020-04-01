|
|
Joseph John Baldini, III
Mr. Joseph John Baldini, III passed peacefully in Saint Clare's Hospital on April 1, 2020 in Denville, NJ at the age of 68.
Joseph is survived by his wife Catherine Rosemary Shadiack. His children, Jolene Catherine Barnaby and husband Valentine of Tinton Falls. Joseph John IV and wife Vasiliki of Parsippany. Michael Peter Arthur and wife Veronica of Freehold. Also, his mother Ruth Pulous, and brother Stephen Baldini and wife Patti of the state of Florida. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Joseph John V, Michael Angelo, Nicholas Paul, Violet Catherine, Isabella Hope, Benjamin Joseph, and Dallas Valentine. There are also many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who received his love.
Joe was born on August 8, 1951 in Paterson, to Joseph and Ruth Baldini. Graduating from Newark College of Engineering in 1972 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He continued further education earning multiple master's degrees in the fields of Information Technology and Software Engineering. A dissertation was left to be completed to receive his PhD. His 35-year career included executive positions in the companies; AT&T Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, Bay Networks, Nortel Networks, and CISCO. In 1985, Joe was awarded a patent for work completed at AT&T Bell Labs regarding fiber optic network circuitry. The invention unified telecommunications between North America and many of the European Countries.
For many years, Joe was the lectern at St. Brendan's in Clifton. He enjoyed teaching CCD, as religion was a big part of his life. Joe enjoyed being a part of his children's life running Lincroft Schools field day for many years, scouting as a "Den Dad" and a "Girl Scout Father" for his children. Enjoying his time on the field, he coached and managed the local Youth Basketball Clinic, Challenger Leagues, Baseball, Football, and Soccer seasons. He tried to never miss a high-school sports event that both his sons competed. When his wife Catherine wasn't available, he became a "Dance Dad" for the apple of his eye. Joe traveled around the world supporting his daughter's passion for dance and occasionally joined his daughter Jolene on stage.
Joe devoted his life to his family. The love that he had for his wife and children will be eternal. There will be a private viewing for immediate family only during this time.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled on Saturday, June 13th at St. Brendan's Church in Clifton, NJ. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or the in honor of him. The family would thank the extraordinary people who were apart of Joe's journey from the beginning to the very end.
Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa.