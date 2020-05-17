Joseph John Careri
1932 - 2020
Joseph John Careri

Fort Lee - Joseph J Careri Born 12-17-32 passed away April 7, 2020. Joe (Guada) was a self employed General Contractor until his retirement.

He was born in Cliffside Park, grew up in Fort Lee, lived in Ridgefield Park and Little Ferry then lived out his life in Fort Lee.

Joseph , widowed by Virginia, Doris and Tina...and survived by his siblings Sal and his wife Joyce and sister Marie and husband John, (pre deceased by siblings Katie and Patsy), also survived by his children... JoAnn Sestanovich and her husband Andrew, Joseph Careri and his wife Kim, William Careri and his wife Phyliss, Gina Naplitano and Janet Squilanti and his grand children...

James, Andrea, Ryan, Joey, Billy, John Frank, Ashley, Nicole, Amanda, Alyssa, Randy, and great grand children Frank, Satina,

Billy Jr, Vincent, Joseph, Sophia, Jionni, Savina, Shane, and Mason.

Joe enjoyed family and a good meal out, he had an amazing work ethic and loved to be outdoors, especially at a backyard party! He truly loved animals especially dogs.

Joe died from complications of Covid 19. It is sad in these very hard and confusing times to celebrate his passing properly but when possible we will announce a memorial gathering.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
