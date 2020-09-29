Joseph John Ferda III



Lakewood Ranch, FL - Joseph John Ferda III, age 64, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Born of Anne Kranich Ferda and Joseph John Ferda, Jr on December 21, 1955, in Hoboken. Prior to retiring in 2019, he worked for ASO Corp. in Sarasota, Florida for 12 years and prior he worked at Stepan Co. in Maywood for 29 years. In his earlier years, Joseph attended Bergen County Vocational Technical High School, graduating class of 1973, in Hackensack. Joseph is a member of Knights of Columbus of Lakewood Ranch and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Some of Joseph's favorite hobbies were daily shopping around for the best deals at any and all grocery stores as well as watching his favorite sports teams which included the NY Yankees and the Detroit Red Wings. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Orlando Ferda, and their children Daniel J. Ferda and Elena J. Ferda. He also leaves behind his brother Bruce Ferda of Wood-Ridge, his sister Joanne Adamczyk and her husband Frank of Union Beach, brother-in-law, Peter Orlando and his wife Lisa of Saddle Brook, his brother-in-law Francis Orlando and his wife Linda of Wallington, and his mother-in-law, Jocelyn Orlando of Wood-Ridge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph John Ferda Jr and Anne Kranich Ferda. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 4Th Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday evening 7-9 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store