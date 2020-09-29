1/1
Joseph John Ferda Iii
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph John Ferda III

Lakewood Ranch, FL - Joseph John Ferda III, age 64, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Born of Anne Kranich Ferda and Joseph John Ferda, Jr on December 21, 1955, in Hoboken. Prior to retiring in 2019, he worked for ASO Corp. in Sarasota, Florida for 12 years and prior he worked at Stepan Co. in Maywood for 29 years. In his earlier years, Joseph attended Bergen County Vocational Technical High School, graduating class of 1973, in Hackensack. Joseph is a member of Knights of Columbus of Lakewood Ranch and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Some of Joseph's favorite hobbies were daily shopping around for the best deals at any and all grocery stores as well as watching his favorite sports teams which included the NY Yankees and the Detroit Red Wings. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Orlando Ferda, and their children Daniel J. Ferda and Elena J. Ferda. He also leaves behind his brother Bruce Ferda of Wood-Ridge, his sister Joanne Adamczyk and her husband Frank of Union Beach, brother-in-law, Peter Orlando and his wife Lisa of Saddle Brook, his brother-in-law Francis Orlando and his wife Linda of Wallington, and his mother-in-law, Jocelyn Orlando of Wood-Ridge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph John Ferda Jr and Anne Kranich Ferda. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 4Th Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday evening 7-9 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kimak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved