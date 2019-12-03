Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Polish National Catholic Church
Passaic, NJ
Joseph John Zawadzki Obituary
Joseph John Zawadzki

Joseph John Zawadzki, age 100, passed away on December 2, 2019 at home. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Mary who died in 1989. He was also predeceased by brothers John, Frank, Stanley and Anthony Zawadzki, and sisters Stella Chapin and Victoria Erimo. He is survived by a sister Mary Smith of Tampa, FL.

Joseph was born in Scranton, PA in 1919. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army from 1942 - 1945. Joe came to NJ and worked in Guividan Corp as a group leader and electrician for 36 years.

Joseph leaves behind two sons Robert and his wife Nora of Stuart, FL and Dennis and his wife Diane of Clifton. Three grandchildren Jeffery, Jennifer and Darryl. Joseph was a proud great-grandfather to Milla and Fisher.

Visiting Friday 4 - 8 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral service Saturday 9:45 AM at the funeral home and 11 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Polish National Catholic Church, Passaic. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park , Paramus. www.ShookFH.com
