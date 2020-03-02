Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
124 Union Ave.
Clifton, NJ
1931 - 2020
Clifton - Joseph Kalathooparambil Joseph, 88, of Clifton, passed away February 29, 2020. Born in India, Mr. Joseph came to the United States in 1975 settling in Passaic. He has resided in Clifton since 1977. Before retirement, Mr. Joseph was employed as a Senior Pharmacy Technician at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Paterson where he worked for 25 years. Mr. Joseph was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Clifton.

Survivors include: his beloved wife, Thresiamma (nee Kannampadathil) Joseph; three sons, Joseph K. Joseph (Michele), Paul K. Joseph (Denise) and Thomas K. Joseph all of Clifton; and two grandchildren, Theresa S. Joseph and Joseph M. Joseph.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 am at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Ave., Clifton. Please meet at church. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.
