Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church
45 Urban Club Rd
Wayne, NJ

Wayne - age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He lived in Wayne and was formerly of Meadville, PA and East Rutherford. Mr. Kipilla served in the US Navy during the Korean war. He retired from US Printing, Inc in East Rutherford in 1997 where he was a chemical operator. Mr. Kipilla is survived by his beloved daughter Kathleen and her husband Thomas Steimle and sons Joseph and his wife Dina, and Walter; his devoted grandchildren, Janine, Kristen, Samantha, Jacqueline and Ryan; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Christopher and Chase. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, 45 Urban Club Rd, Wayne. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne. Memorial donations be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675,
