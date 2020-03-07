|
Joseph Koch
Garfield - KOCH, Joseph, age 79, of Garfield, died on March 6, 2020 at home with his family. Born in Kamien, Poland, he lived there 30 years before emigrating to the United States. He resided in Clifton for 40 years and Garfield the past 9 years. He worked as a textile printer at Missbrenner Printing, Clifton NJ for 40 years. He was an active parishioner and usher at St. Joseph RC Church Passaic. He is survived by two daughters, Joanne Diorio and husband Richard and Dr. Donna Koch-Kapturski with husband Mariusz, and six grandchildren; Nikolina, Kateli, Tyler, Darren, Daniel and Audrey. Visiting Monday, March 9th from 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30am followed by a 11:30am mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Koch family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com