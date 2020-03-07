Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Koch


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Koch Obituary
Joseph Koch

Garfield - KOCH, Joseph, age 79, of Garfield, died on March 6, 2020 at home with his family. Born in Kamien, Poland, he lived there 30 years before emigrating to the United States. He resided in Clifton for 40 years and Garfield the past 9 years. He worked as a textile printer at Missbrenner Printing, Clifton NJ for 40 years. He was an active parishioner and usher at St. Joseph RC Church Passaic. He is survived by two daughters, Joanne Diorio and husband Richard and Dr. Donna Koch-Kapturski with husband Mariusz, and six grandchildren; Nikolina, Kateli, Tyler, Darren, Daniel and Audrey. Visiting Monday, March 9th from 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10:30am followed by a 11:30am mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Koch family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -