Joseph L. Bivona
Little Falls - Bivona, Joseph L., 77, of Little Falls, passed away on March 10, 2019. Devoted husband of Ann (nee Drew). Loving father of Joseph and wife Sandra, Michael and wife Laura, Tracy Politz, Kim Capuano and Vincent, Randy Leonardis and husband Scott, and Kerry Bivona. Adored grandfather of 10 grandchildren: Carlee, Courtney, Lucas, Joey, Vinny, Drew, Mitchell, Abigail, Marco, and Dominic.
Joe grew up in North Arlington, but has resided in Little Falls for the past 50 years. He served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. He was a front end specialist and owned Joe's Alignment Service in Belleville. Joe was an avid motorcyclist and parishioner of Holy Angels Church. He was the proud owner of Dad's Dog House in Little Falls for four years.
The family will receive their friends on Wednesday, March 13 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of the Holy Angels RC Church, 473 Main St., Little Falls. Please meet directly at church. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . www.gaitamh.com