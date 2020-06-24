Joseph L. Conn
Joseph L. Conn, age 92, passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, the son of Metz and Madelin Cohn, he graduated from Colgate College and served in the US Navy as a Quartermaster on a minesweeper in Guam. Joe, following his father's footsteps as a lawyer, graduated from Columbia Law School in 1953 and thereafter began his legal career. He was appointed to the NJ Superior Court in 1976 where he served until his retirement to Vermont in 1993.
He is survived by Hilda, his loving wife of 66 years, their 4 children: Michael, Lisa (Jim), Abby (Paul), and Bill (Barbara) and their 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Brad), Brian, Andrew, Jake, Jesse, Steven (Sara), and Dylan.
The immediate family will be holding a private memorial service.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.