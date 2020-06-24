Joseph L. Conn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Conn

Joseph L. Conn, age 92, passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, the son of Metz and Madelin Cohn, he graduated from Colgate College and served in the US Navy as a Quartermaster on a minesweeper in Guam. Joe, following his father's footsteps as a lawyer, graduated from Columbia Law School in 1953 and thereafter began his legal career. He was appointed to the NJ Superior Court in 1976 where he served until his retirement to Vermont in 1993.

He is survived by Hilda, his loving wife of 66 years, their 4 children: Michael, Lisa (Jim), Abby (Paul), and Bill (Barbara) and their 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Brad), Brian, Andrew, Jake, Jesse, Steven (Sara), and Dylan.

The immediate family will be holding a private memorial service.

Full obituary and online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cabot Funeral Home - Woodstock
1 Rose Hill
Woodstock, VT 05091
802.457.1222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved