Joseph L. GrassiNorthvale - It is with great sadness that the family of Joey Grassi announce his sudden passing on March 24 at the age of 48. Joey is survived by his children Joseph and Olivia, his parents Sandy & Joe Grassi of Northvale, his sisters Anne Marie & Sandra, his brother in law Frank, his nieces Emily, Grace, Shelby and Amelia and his nephew Anthony. We pray that he will forever Rest In Peace. Visiting hours will be Monday, June 22 from 6-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale. A memorial mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 23 at 11 AM.