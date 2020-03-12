|
Joseph L. Iraci
North Caldwell - Joseph L. Iraci, of North Caldwell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home after almost 12 years with Parkinson's Disease. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on February 24, 2020 at Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell.
Joe was born and raised in Montclair before moving to Cedar Grove then settling in North Caldwell. He was founder and co-owner of Iraci Insurance Associates Inc., in Cedar Grove, Past President of NJ Independent Insurance Agents Association, Member Montclair Lions Club, Founding member Cedar Grove Chamber of Commerce, Member North Caldwell Board of Adjustment, Coach North Caldwell Vikings Youth Football Team and Saints Girls Softball.
He is survived by his wife Judy (nee Stephenson), his children, Nick Iraci and his wife Anna, Lisa Fabricant and her husband Barry, and by his grandson Jake. He was predeceased by his parents, Nicola and Frances (nee Cammarata) Iraci.
In lieu of flowers, the Iraci Family asks that you consider a donation to The National Parkinson's Foundation, or another .