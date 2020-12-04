Joseph L. Russo
North Haledon - Joseph L. Russo, 83, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ and has lived in North Haledon since 1978. He was the owner of Joe Russo Landscaping in North Haledon for 35 years and retired in 2000. He was a former parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Angela Russo (nee Siracusa). Devoted father of Louis Russo and Jennifer Morales and her husband Luis. Loving grandfather of Lizzie Russo and L.J. Russo. All services are private. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com