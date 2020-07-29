Joseph L. Salvemini
Joseph L. Salvemini, loving husband, devoted father, adored baby brother, and cherished uncle, passed away at age 74 on July 25, 2020. He was in his Dumont home surrounded by his loving wife, Marilyn (Lodato) and daughter, Ana Salvemini.
Joe's story began March 24, 1946 in Hoboken, NJ, born to Jennie (Condello) and Dominick Salvemini. He was the youngest child of eight, the beloved brother of and survived by Mary Delli Bovi, Anna Caramucci, Dolores (Patrick) Gagliardi, predeceased by Louis Salvemini, Josephine Pisciotta, Antoinette De Comis, and Isabelle Fontana.
Joe met the love of his life and wife of 49 years at Hoboken High. Together they created a life full of love and traveling adventures. He will always be remembered for his love of the NY Yankees, Broadway theater, and singing out loud to the doo wop classics.
Visiting Friday, 9:30-11:30 AM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Mass Friday 12 Noon, St. Therese of Lisieux R.C. Church, Cresskill. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
https://www.stjude.org/
or the American Cancer Society
https://donate3.cancer.org/
.