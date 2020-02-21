|
Joseph Lauricella, M.D.
Joseph Lauricella, M.D., a dedicated and beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, died on Wednesday, February 19. He was 67 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Catherine Lauricella, father-in-law, Donald Diverio, brother-in-law, Robert Rider, and cousin, Jerry Maraia Sr. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 38 years, children Regina (Matthew Mierswa), Michael (Gina), and Mark (Alyssa), and three grandchildren, Giuliana, Angelina, and Kieran, his sisters, Charlane Faught (Jack), Tina Andrews (Doug), mother-in-law, Irene Diverio, his Diverio sisters and brothers, the best nieces and nephews in the world and his dear colleagues and friends. A native of Fairview, NJ, he was a long time resident of Norwood, NJ, and cardiologist at Holy Name Hospital for over 30 years. Joseph's life was devoted to his two passions, his family and his patients; he also loved Cape Cod, fishing, basketball, the boat (Mary Gi and Mary Gi II), New York Jets, New York Rangers, oysters at the Port, golf excursions with his sons, and Saratoga trips with his family, made all the sweeter by his grandchildren. A special thank you to those who cared for him, especially the nurses and doctors who were with him at Holy Name Hospital in his last few days. Our beloved Joseph found great joy in all his days; he reminded us always of our many blessings. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12-3 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you offer an act of kindness in his name. For those who would like to make a donation on his behalf, please consider donating to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 (www.villamarieclaire.org/InMemoryOf). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.