Joseph Leonard Catherina Jr.
Ridgefield - Joseph L. Catherina Jr., 89, of Ridgefield, NJ, devoted husband of 68 years to Beatrice (Belardi) Catherina, died on May 26, 2019. Born in New York City on September 10, 1929, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph L. Catherina Sr. and Mary (Lucania) Catherina. Relatives and friends are invited for visiting hours on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield, NJ 07657. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:15 AM at St. Matthew's Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ with burial to follow at Ridgefield Cemetery in Ridgefield, NJ.
Mr. Catherina worked for the NY Bell Telephone Company, retiring in his early fifties to enjoy traveling and living in both Toms River, NJ and Palm Bay, Fla.
He was the beloved father of Susan (Tony) Riposta of Chester, NJ; Dr. Edward (Barbara) J. Catherina of Ridgefield, NJ; and Joseph (Eileen) L. Catherina III of Pennington, NJ. He was the cherished grandfather of Jamie (Sara) Jonassen, Katharine (Joseph) Siano, Joseph, and Mary Riposta; Patrick (Becca) Catherina, Kevin, Sean, Maggie, and Eamon Catherina; and Dylan, Austin, and Brodie Catherina. He was the loving great-grandfather of Joseph and Stella Siano.
He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, his dear friends, building anything, and his brother Richard.