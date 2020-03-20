|
|
Joseph Letterese
Wyckoff - Joseph Frank Letterese went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in New York City in 1948 and attended Fair Lawn, N.J. High School. He graduated from both Fairleigh Dickinson University and William Paterson College. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart. He retired as a Captain with the Paterson, N.J. Police Department after 25 years. He was a member of: V.F.W. Post 7086 of Wyckoff-Midland Park; the Company of Military Historians, West Point Chapter; and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He is predeceased by his father Joseph F. Letterese and is urvived by his mother Katherine (nee Kondogianis) and his wife of 30 years, Nancy (nee Fairfield).
Graveside Service is planned for 10:30 am, Monday, March 23, 2020, George Washington Memorial Park, Century Road and Paramus Road, Paramus.
Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff. www.vpfh.com