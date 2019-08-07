Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum
Maple Avenue
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lewis


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lewis Obituary
Joseph Lewis

Paterson - Born: 7/10/1957 Departed: 7/22/2019

Joe was a very quiet and private person. He was a hard worker who provided services as a carpenter, superintendent & handyman (just to name a few).

Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents James & Catherine Jones, his parents Abe & Frances Lewis, (2) brothers Jerry & Albert Lewis.

He leaves to cherish his memory (3) brothers Abe, Daniel & John Lewis, (2) sisters Annette Wright & Irene Pittman, (3) half-siblings Allen, Terry Lewis & Cathy Fuller, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

Joe may have been out of sight, but never out of mind. He will remain in our hearts forever.

A memorial will be held at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum, Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ, at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.