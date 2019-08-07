|
|
Joseph Lewis
Paterson - Born: 7/10/1957 Departed: 7/22/2019
Joe was a very quiet and private person. He was a hard worker who provided services as a carpenter, superintendent & handyman (just to name a few).
Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents James & Catherine Jones, his parents Abe & Frances Lewis, (2) brothers Jerry & Albert Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memory (3) brothers Abe, Daniel & John Lewis, (2) sisters Annette Wright & Irene Pittman, (3) half-siblings Allen, Terry Lewis & Cathy Fuller, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Joe may have been out of sight, but never out of mind. He will remain in our hearts forever.
A memorial will be held at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum, Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ, at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019.