Joseph Licata
West Milford - Joseph Licata, 89, of West Milford, formerly a longtime resident of Pequannock passed away on March 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joe proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a long career as a machinist and tool maker for Mastercraft, formerly Julius Young Mfg Co. Joe was a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit RC Church where he served as an usher. Active in his community, Joe was a member of Knights of Columbus, where he served as past Grand Knight as well as District Deputy and he was one of the founding members of the Pequannock Chapter of UNICO.
Dear father of Susan Cohen and Tony Licata; cherished brother of Anthony and Mildred; loving grandfather of Marissa, Amanda and Brooke Cohen and Samantha and Joey Licata; Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Carol; his granddaughter, Caryl Cohen; and his siblings, Alfred, Angelo, Marion and Catherine.
Visiting hours will be from 4-9 pm on Friday, March 13 and 9-10:30 am on Saturday, March 14 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Saturday at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.