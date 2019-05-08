Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John R. C. Church
Leonia - LoBue, Joseph, age 85, longtime resident of Leonia, on Sunday May 5, 2019. A native of New Jersey, he was a proud Veteran of the Army who attained the rank of Captain in the Signal Corps. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Saint Peter's College, his Master's Degree at Marquette University and his PhD at New York University. He was a Professor of Biology for 34 years at New York University. He was an avid Mets fan who also loved to read history. Beloved husband of Suzie LoBue and the late Catherine LoBue. Devoted father of Ellen Labgold, Philip and Joseph LoBue. Adored step-father of Suok Kuen and Chee Hou Ng. Cherished grandfather of Katie, Megan, Emily, Andie, Rachel, Kathleen and Kelly. Dear brother of Rose Emo and the late Anthony LoBue. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 11:00 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church at 11:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
