Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church
Ramsey, NJ
Upper Saddle River - Mr. Joseph Lombardi, Jr. (86) formerly of Upper Saddle River, NJ and Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 65 years to Rose (nee Canzano). Devoted father of Barbara Lombardi Bragg (Arthur), N.John Lombardi, Maria McKernan (Dennis), Michele Lombardi Younes (Chris). Loving grandfather of Christina Lombardi, N.John Lombardi, Jr., Ashley McKernan, Danielle McKernan.

Joe was born in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Barbara Lombardi. He earned his BS in Chemistry at Seton Hall University and before retiring was the CEO and owner of Dell Chemical Company where he developed a surgical scrub distributed to hospitals across the country.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 16th from 4:00-8:00 PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Ramsey.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to John P.L Manke with Manke Memorial and Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff. Please visit Joe's Tribute page at www.mankememorial.com or www.vpfh.com
