Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
445 5th Avenue
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Joseph M. Cafasso

River Edge - CAFASSO, JOSEPH M., 89, of River Edge passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Prior to retiring he owned and operated Joseph M. Cafasso Insurance Agency in River Edge for many years, He was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge, and a member of Opus Dei International. Beloved companion to Kathleen Morande. Dearest brother to Rose Blaha and the late Anna Carroll. Cherished uncle to Harry G. Carroll and his wife Donna, Barbara Pagnotta and her husband Michael, William Carroll and his wife Toni, Kathy Emr and her husband Peter and the late Charles Blaha. Also survived by 9 great nieces and nephews, and 6 great-great nieces and nephews. The Funeral will begin on Saturday, July 13th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 445 5th Avenue, River Edge, at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 - 8:00PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
