Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Joseph M. Dwyer

Joseph M. Dwyer Obituary
Joseph M. Dwyer

West New York - Joseph M. Dwyer, age 79, of West New York, NJ passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Treacy) Dwyer. Devoted father of Marion DiCicco and her husband Robert, Joseph M. Dwyer and his wife Angela, Nancy Blassman and her husband Jason. Dear brother of Catherine Dwyer, Margaret Dwyer, Mary Bush and the late Edward Gorman. Loving grandfather of Justin, Patrick, Kelsey, Brandon and Addison.

Visitation on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Funeral on Monday at 10 AM from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 AM at Our Lady of Libera Church, West New York. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
