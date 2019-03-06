|
|
Joseph M. Fragala
1924-2017
Dear Daddy,
Two years ago today you closed your eyes for the last time, and left us. You are
always with us in whatever we do. Memories of you and the times we shared hold us together. Many times throughout the day we think of you and the things you said or did. Lots of time those memories bring joy and other times such sadness because we miss you so much. Today is no different than any other in the past two years except we feel your loss much more on this day. RIP Daddy, we miss you and will forever, Jody, Corinne and families.
We love you,
Jody, Corinne & Families