Joseph M. Gilbert
Ocean Grove and Clifton - passed away on July 14, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 20, from 4 to 8pm at the Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton with Parastas at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be on Tuesday, July 21, starting with a prayer before church at 9:15am at the funeral home followed by a Byzantine Funeral Liturgy at 10:00am at St. Michael's Cathedral Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ. Internment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Donations can be made to the Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St., Granville, NY 12832 or the Byzantine Catholic Seminary Of Saints Cyril and Methodius, 3605 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com
