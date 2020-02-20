Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Winter Haven, FL
Joseph M. Vislocky

Joseph M. Vislocky Obituary
Joseph M Vislocky

(1943-2020)

Winter Haven - Joseph Vislocky, 77, formally of the Township of Washington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2020 at Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, Ga where he was recovering from a stroke suffered on January 29th.

The youngest of four boys, Joe was a native of Brooklyn, NY where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Maureen. Following a stint in the Army where he served as an MP, Joe and Maureen settled in the Township of Washington where they raised their sons Kevin, Steven and Matthew.

After a long career as Vice President and Treasurer for Dassault Falcon Jet, Joe retired with Maureen to Winter Haven, Florida. Known as a man of few words but a wonderful sense of humor, Joe was a tireless worker and family man who stayed active following Maureen's passing by traveling with family, volunteering at Winter Haven Hospital and with the veteran's committee at Four Lakes in Winter Haven.

Joe is survived by his sons Kevin, Steven and Matthew, his Daughters-in-Law Bonni and Ginger along with grandchildren Andrew, Kelly, Katelyn, Patrick and Bryan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday February 28th at 11am at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven, Fl. A service will also be held in the NJ/NY area at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made either to Habitat for Humanity or The American Legion.
