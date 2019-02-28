|
Joseph Macaluso
Cliffside Park - Joseph Peter Macaluso, 93, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Proud WWII Naval Veteran serving in both the Pacific and European Theatres. Joseph was a Postal Clerk in Cliffside Park, NJ for many years; member of the Cliffside Park VFW and American Legion and a lifelong member of the Holy Name Society. He was a former Golden Glove Boxing Champ. He loved to laugh and make people laugh and always made everyone feel good whenever in his presence. His is survived by his loving wife Marie Rose Macaluso (nee Papandrea); his devoted children Donnamarie Master, her husband Sheldon and Michele Spino, her husband Emidio, his cherished grandchildren; Joseph, his wife Kathryn, Michael, his wife Jeana, David, his wife Josephine, and Daniel Master, and Samantha Spino, her husband George Gilbert, Luke & Joseph Spino and great-grandchildren Christian, Livinia and Isaiah Master and Joseph and Edmund Gilbert. Dear brother of the late Rosalie Menzella (2018) and her late husband Nicholas (1998). Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday March 1, 2019, from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Church of The Epiphany, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Saturday at 10AM. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Joseph's memory to the V.F.W. @www.VFW.org/, would be appreciated.