Cresskill - Joseph Madonna, 94, known to all as Uncle Joe, passed away on January 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joseph, a resident of Dumont over 50 years, moved to Sunrise of Cresskill seven years ago, where he became the beloved Uncle Joe to his friends and caretakers. Born in Lama dei Peligni, Chieti, Italy. Immigrated to the U.S. in 1955. Predeceased by his wife Concetta "Connie" (née Ragnone) who passed away January 6, 1995. Beloved brother-in-law to James and Julia Farrell, Al and Rita Ragnone, John and Caroline Guerriero, Peter and Clara LoGuercio, Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He had no children of his own, but was a surrogate father, grandfather and best friend to all of us. Joseph was born to the late Maria Borrelli and his father Pio. Married Connie and came to the U.S. in 1955, bringing along his joyous, generous, loving nature. A featured singer at family gatherings, a great dancer, always the life of the party. Everyone's favorite Uncle to his many friends, young and old in Dumont. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church where he was an altar server at daily mass, a Chaplin for the Elks and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joseph's work history was diverse. Beginning in Italy as a Border Guard coming to America working in many different jobs. A jack of all trades. In the 70s he went into business as J & J Construction with his good friend and brother-in-law Jim Farrell. After retiring from the construction business, he worked for 20 years as a driver for CHORE (a volunteer organization that helps the elderly). Finally retiring at 84.
The family will welcome friends Saturday, February 8th, 9:30-10:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont, followed by the Funeral Mass, 11 AM, St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Autism Age, P.O. Box 110546, Trumbull, CT 06611.