Joseph Makoujy Obituary
Joseph Makoujy

Paramus - Joseph Makoujy 90, of Paramus, formerly of Paterson, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Joseph owned Jomac Electric Company in Paterson for almost 47 years. He was a past commander of American Legion John Raad Post 438 Paterson, and was a member of the John Victor Machuga Foundation for many years. Joseph was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Korean War.

Cherished husband of June (nee Broderick). Beloved father of Jill Makoujy and her husband Mark Pavlik of Rochelle Park, Jacquelyn Coral of Totowa, Joy Buccigrossi and her husband Tim of Wyckoff and Janice Schamble of Totowa. Treasured grandfather of Megan and her husband Brandon, Lindsay, Steven and his wife Brittany, Tyler, Melody, Ryan, Lianna, and great-grandson Tucker Thomas.

Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Eleventh Hour Rescue P.O. Box 218 Rockaway, NJ 07866

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
