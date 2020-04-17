|
|
Joseph Marinello Rotolo
Mahwah - Joseph Marinello Rotolo "Pops", 89, on April 14, 2020 of Mahwah formerly of Palisades Park and Kinnelon. At the holiest time of the year an angel was called home into the arms of his beloved wife, Carol. He fell victim to COVID-19. He is survived by son Joseph and his wife Carol of Ramsey and daughter Lyn of Mahwah. Also survived by granddaughters Liana LaVigne and husband Ryan of Waldwick, Alison Warner and husband Gregory of Ramsey, Julia Lindblad and husband Michael of Ramsey and Tricia Poupakis of Mahwah. He is also survived by his six treasured great grandchildren Isaiah Warner, Kayleigh LaVigne, Miles Warner, Alexandra Warner, Oliver Lindblad and Hudson Lindblad. His devotion to God, Family and Country is and will always be an inspiration to all who knew him. Especially the love and care provided to his beloved Carol during the final years of her life. He was the owner of Rotolo Realty in Palisades Park, an original owner and partner in the Soap Factory Disco during the 1970's and 1980's and a loyal Yankee fan. He also served his community as a member of the Lions Club, the Palisades Park Ambulance Corps and the Palisades Park Board of Education during the planning and construction of Palisades Park's first high school as well his Country, enlisting in the US Army and proudly serving as a member of the 7th Infantry "Hourglass" Division during the Korean War. He fought heroically in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir and survived as one of the "Chosin Few" from the battle recognized as one of the heaviest fighting US forces had ever engaged in. While pushed back toward the sea as enemy forces advanced he remained behind to destroy vehicles and armaments to keep them out of the hands of the enemy. The most selfless of men, family was always his first priority and himself, the last. Every conversation started and ended with best wishes, thoughts and prayers for his family's health and happiness. He was a friend to and loved by all that knew him and will never be replaced. "SLAINTE", POPS, we will meet again. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please consider contributions to The or in his memory. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.