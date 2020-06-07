Joseph Mario Travia
Joseph Mario Travia

Hawthorne - Joseph Mario Travia, 87 of Hawthorne, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020. Joseph was a Korean War vet before working as a carpenter for Harry Page and then CMP Inc before retiring in 1999.

He is survived by his wife Dolores (nee Zisa) of 63 years. Loving father of Diana and her husband Charlie and his son James and his wife Camille. Joseph was adored by his grandchildren Nina, Matthew and Erica. Joseph was predeceased by seven sisters and a brother and is survived by his sister Virginia and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
