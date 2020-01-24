Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Elmwood Park - Joseph Marrone, 89, of Elmwood Park, died on Tuesday January 21st, 2020. Born in New York City, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park most of his adult life. He was a data systems analyst for Macy's Department Store in New York City & Cranford.

Beloved husband of the late Anna F. (nee Cucurullo), loving father of Joseph, his wife Mary Lou, Andrew, Gerard, his wife Bernadette and Michael, dear brother of George, his wife Lillian and his sister Johanna Schirone, proud grandfather of 5 and adoring great grandfather of 5.

Visiting Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10 a.m. Cremation Private

In lieu of flowers donations to the North Shore Animal League would be appreciated in Joe's memory.
