|
|
Joseph Massoud
Spring, TX - Joseph Massoud, age 87 of Spring, Texas, formerly of Wayne passed Sunday, March 31, 2019. Joseph was the Controller for MGM Trucking of Totowa where he worked for forty years. He was the dearly loved husband of sixty-one years to the late Josephine Massoud (2017); loving father of Anthony Massoud of Spring, Texas, Michele Rosell and her husband Robert of Cypress, Texas, and Bryan Massoud and his wife Jodi of Englewood Cliffs; loved brother of Juliette Burke, Raymond Massoud, Robert Massoud, Nabil Massoud, John Massoud, Pierre Massoud, Georgette Kamburov, and the late Paul Massoud, the late George Massoud, and the late Josephine Faris; cherished grandfather of fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne. Funeral services will be held 8:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from the funeral home then to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 45 Urban Club Road, Wayne where a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. For more information visit www.vandermay.com.