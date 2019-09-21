|
|
Joseph Mastrogiovanni
Fairfield - Mastrogiovanni, Joseph age 40 of Fairfield at rest in Dover on September 20, 2019. Born in Ridgewood, he lived in Fairfield for most of his life. He was a Financial Analyst dealing in Equity Research and then Trading for Credit Suisse, NY. Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Geddes) Mastrogiovanni. Devoted father of his twins, Jake and Emma. Dear son of Anthony and Roselle (nee Alois) Mastrogiovanni. Loving brother of Lisa Kunkel & her husband Christopher. Joseph is survived by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Alois and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral mass at St. Thomas More Church, 12 Hollywood Ave, Fairfield, NJ on Monday at 10:30 AM. Entombment will be private at the request of the family. There will be no formal visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Brain Tumor Association and/or Good Grief, Morristown would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.