Joseph Mastropole
Waldwick - Joseph B. Mastropole age 79 of Waldwick, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Joe lived in Lodi, Garfield and Saddle Brook before moving to Waldwick. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War. Joe was a Corrections Officer for the Bergen County Sheriff's Dept. and a member of PBA Local 134. Surviving is his loving wife of 35 years, Cynthia, his sons Kyle and his wife Francesca and Steven and his wife Brittany. Joe was a loving grandfather to Gianna and Ava. The Mastropole family will receive friends on Wednesday 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, a service will be held at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.