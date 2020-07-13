Joseph Mazujian, age 96, of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Joseph, also known as Joe was born in Newark and lived in Belleville, Kearny and Clifton before moving to Wayne in 2000.
Joe spent his youthful years in Belleville and received his education at Belleville High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. He went on for further study at Seton Hall University.
In anticipation of succeeding his father in the family dry cleaning and tailoring business – Kearny Cleaners in Kearny, NJ, Joe graduated from the National Institute of Dry Cleaning in Silver Spring, MD. For 26 years, he and his brother Edward ran the business until 1974. Joe then went to work for the International Mail Division of the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1992.
Joseph served as a member and Past President of the Kearny Optimist Club and was a member of the Vestry at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Passaic. He was most recently a member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in Wayne. He was also a member of the Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge #108 in Kearny.
Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force during World War II in the Pacific Theater. As a Staff Sergeant, he was a radio operator and gunner on B24 Bombers.
Joseph and his beloved wife Ann (nee Broojian) had thirty-seven years of "a marriage made in heaven" before Ann's passing in 1994. Joe is survived by his dear son David Aram Mazujian of East Hampton. He was predeceased by his son Stephen Edward Mazujian in 2014, and by two siblings: his brother Edward Mazujian in 1988 and his sister Sara Iskendarian in 1992.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, NJ during the hours of 2-4 and 6–8PM.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 state mandated limits, a maximum of 50 individuals will be permitted in the funeral home for the service and a face mask will be required for all attending visitation and the service. Thank you for your understanding.
Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Missionary Association of America 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.
