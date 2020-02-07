|
Ramsey - Joseph "Joe" Meiman, 93, on February 6, 2020 recently of Brandywine in Mahwah, NJ, and previously of Ramsey, NJ was born in Cincinnati, OH. The eldest of four children of Joseph Henry and Margaret Meiman, he attended Tulane and Loyola University in New Orleans. He served in the Navy during the Second World War as a pilot. After the war, Joe relocated to Chicago, completed his degree at Loyola University, and began his career in bookbinding. There he met Leona Hynes, and they were married in 1950. Together for 55 years, they nurtured 7 children, 17 grandchildren, and to date, 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his work on parish council, as a lector and usher, and with numerous committees at St. Paul's, Joe also worked with Boy Scout Troop 31 and the Ramsey Public Library. Vital and active into his 90s, Joe was honored as a Navy Veteran with an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in April of 2019, and again piloted a plane at the age of 90. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Lee; his parents and three siblings, George, Betty/Sr. Rosemary, and Phil. He is survived by his children: Joseph (Sheila) Meiman, Madeline (Bob) Rapp, John (Deb) Meiman, James (Linda) Meiman, Thomas (Carol Ann) Meiman, Mary Beth (Russ) Remy, and Ann (Bill) Corbett; as well as his grandchildren, Kate (Mike), Kristin (Devant), Aimee, Chrissy (Joe), Christopher, Rachel, Ashley, Amanda, Mary, Owen, Sarah, Danielle, Maggie, Taylor, James, Grace, and Leah- and great-grandchildren, Jack, Ellie, Joey, Mackenzie, and Leah…and numerous friends & associates from a full rich life that was not quite long enough for the rest of us he leaves behind. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.