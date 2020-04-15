|
Joseph Michael Agia
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Michael Agia. Born 2/23/23 Joe was the loving husband of 71 years to wife Emelie who predeceased him in Aug 2018. He was the beloved father of 4 children; Dr Gary Agia, Patty Agia Fattell, Barbara Agia Fierravanti and Michael Agia. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Joe served in the US Army during World War 11 as a medic in the operating room,assisting in the first successful removal of a bullet from a soldiers heart.
Joe was a dedicated member of St Ann's Melkite Church in Woodland Park NJ serving in the Men's Society and Charitable Society for many years. He will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.
A memorial service will be held, when allowed, at St Ann's Melkite Church.