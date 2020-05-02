Joseph Michael Jordan



Rutherford - Joseph Michael Jordan passed away in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at the age of 59 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Joseph is predeceased by his parents Bertha and Charles Jordan, as well as his brother Michael Charles Jordan.



Joseph is survived by his loving daughter Jessica Jordan of Petaluma, California.



Joseph is affectionately remembered by his sisters, Mary Flood & husband Hugh of Hamburg, NJ, Jennifer Royal & husband Gary of Passaic Park, NJ, and Sister-in-Law Angela Morin of East Brunswick, NJ.



He continues to be adored by his nieces and nephew; Colleen Flood, Kelly Nitka, Lyndsey Royal, Dana Jordan, Brielle Jordan and Steven Royal.



Joe was born in Weehawken, NJ on September 24th, 1960. He graduated from Rutherford High School in 1979 and was a 25-year veteran of the United States Air Force.



Memorial Services for Joseph Jordan will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to his family at 107 Lloyd Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Donations can be made in Joseph's memory to Freedom Service Dogs of America by checking the box for "Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of". Please include Jessielynnjordan@gmail.com as the recipient email address for your donation.



Direct Cremation LLC. 559 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649. 1-800-433-1776.









