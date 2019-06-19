Resources
Joseph Michael Karcz

Joseph Michael Karcz

9/6/1989 - 6/19/2008

It is hard to believe that any given moment in time can change someone's life forever. Our lives were altered in a split second when God decided he needed another angel. The day you left us is frozen in time, as if it was just yesterday. You are still our little Joey even though you said "I'm not a Joey mommy-a Joey is a baby kangaroo". There are questions that will not change or be answered despite time. Not having you in our lives is a void that will never be filled. You are never forgotten, and loved as much today as you were every day.

WE LOVE and MISS you Joey…........

Mikey and Mommy!
