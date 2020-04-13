Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Joseph Michael (Rocky) Maggi Jr.

Joseph Michael (Rocky) Maggi Jr. Obituary
Joseph Michael (Rocky) Maggi Jr.

Hackensack - Maggi, Joseph Michael (Rocky) Jr., 60, of Hackensack (formerly of Cliffside Park) passed away on April 9, 2020. Beloved son of Elda Maggi and Joseph Maggi (deceased). Dear brother of Paula Jean Lospalluto, brother-in-law Philip Lospalluto and nieces Christina Lospalluto (Godchild) and Amanda Lospalluto(deceased). Rocky was the retired owner of Elite Furniture Installations.Rocky had a very deep love for his family and friends with his larger than life personality and beautiful smile. He was a proud member of Cliffside Park Football Red Raider Nation. He will be missed by many. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.
