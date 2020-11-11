Joseph Minardi
Totowa - Joseph (Joey) Minardi, co-owner Minardi's Baking Company of Paterson, NJ died peacefully at home on November 8, 2020. Joseph is preceded by his wife, Hermina (Rita) Minardi who he was married to for 57 loving years. He is also preceded by his parents John and Nunziata Minardi, his brother Sal Minardi, two sisters Rose Mastroianni, Grace Lembo, his two son-in-laws Jose Luis Ojeda and Walter Kleinow. Joseph was born March 30th, 1930, in Paterson. Joseph graduated from Central High School and then joined the United States Air Force in 1950 in San Antonio, TX. After serving his country, he went to work with his father and brothers at Minardi's Baking Company. He met his wife and the love of his life Rita in 1959. Joseph and Rita married in 1959 and moved to Totowa, NJ where they raised their family and where he remained until his death. Joseph was a kind, hardworking generous man. He is often remembered for donating bread and pastries to many of the Paterson charities like Eva's Kitchen and Little Sisters of the Poor. Joseph dedicated his life to his family and his work at Minardi's Bakery. In addition to loving his family and his work, Joseph loved nature and animals and could often be found in the late afternoons with his twin brother Thomas, feeding the animals in Garret Mountain. Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Paterson. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He leaves behind his twin brother Thomas Minardi, his daughter's Maria and her husband Mark Pasterchick, Lisa Kleinow, Christina Minardi and her wife Annette Cuellar and son John Minardi and his wife Jules Holdren. Joseph also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren Joseph and Matthew Ojeda, Andrew and Christiana Kleinow, Jordan Minardi and his great grandson Jayce Ojeda. Memorial donations can be made to The National Wildlife Federation. Funeral arrangements are private. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
