M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Joseph Norman Baum Sr.

Joseph Norman Baum, Sr.

Pompton Plains - Joseph Norman Baum, Sr., 92, of Pompton Plains, passed away on June 28, 2019.

Norman was a lifelong resident of Pequannock Township. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 and proudly served in WWII. He was a Distinguished White Apron with the Masons and a longtime member of the American Legion Post 450.

Norman is survived by his children, Carol Miller and her husband Veryl, Donald Baum, and Robert Baum; his daughter in-law, Gail Baum; his sister, Carolyn Baum Rick; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois; his daughter, Cheryl Azzinaro; his son, Joseph Baum, Jr.; and his brothers, Jack, Ray, Gil, Warren and Eugene.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 pm Wednesday. Burial will follow at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Four Diamonds cancer treatment center in Hershey, PA, would be greatly appreciated by the Baum family.
Published in The Record/Herald News on June 30, 2019
